Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Des Moines man charged with murder in death of Omaha woman

items.[0].image.alt
File
FILE
Prison cell
Posted at 10:28 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 11:28:00-04

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — Police arrested a Des Moines man on murder charges in the shooting death of an Omaha woman at a Des Moines bar.

Police on Wednesday charged 33-year-old Wichang Gach Chawech with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting at the High Dive Bar.

Two people were injured in the shooting and on Tuesday, 26-year-old Nyamal Deng died at a hospital.

A 27-year-old man was treated for his injury and released from the hospital.

Chawech was held at the Polk County Jail. The death was the eight homicide in Des Moines this year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018