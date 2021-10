Des Moines teacher fired for refusing to wear mask in school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines public schools district has fired a teacher for failing to wear a mask in school buildings. The firing came about a week after a federal judge suspended a new state law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements.

Phil Roeder, a spokesman for the school district, confirmed that a teacher was fired for refusing to comply with the district's mask policy. The district did not identify the teacher.

Roeder said about 10 of the district's approximately 5,000 employees have been sent home for noncompliance since the district reissued the mask requirement last month.

The district says 12 employees are exempt from the policy and are allowed to take a break from wearing a mask during the day, or wear a face shield instead.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.