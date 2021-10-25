Design enthusiasts visit Fall & Home Garden Expo over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At the 33rd Annual Fall Home & Garden Expo, Omaha contractors brought their showrooms to Baxter Arena, filling it up with lots of ideas.

Attendees talked to experts and listened for what's new and available in the Home & Design space.

"Kitchen and baths are always popular, they love looking at what colors are happening, changes there, talking to the experts, countertops, flooring, roofing, exteriors," Show Director Mike Mancuso said. "With winter coming on, you really need to look at doing those now and so these are contractors available to help you get it done."

Attendees also learned about saving money on energy and lowering maintenance costs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.