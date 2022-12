OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Desoto National Wildlife Refuge will close for a weekend in December for an anter-less deer hunt.

It commences on December 17 and 18. All refuge roads and trails will be closed beyond the visitor center.

you can still go to the visitor's center and if you want to join the hunt you can call 712-388-4803.

