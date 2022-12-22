Despite flight delays, travelers stay optimistic at Eppley: 'You just kind of have to go with it'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Travelers scrambled to Eppley Airfield Thursday morning hoping and praying that they could catch a flight out of town.

That includes Mary Upson who tried to fly out Wednesday night.

"It got to be 11:20, 11:30 and they said we canceled the flight," said Upson.

She never left the airport, hoping to catch the redeye Thursday morning.

"I slept in one of those cubicles for a while and just laid on the floor and just said 'yeah, it's fine,'" said Upson.

Then Thursday morning, that redeye was called off.

Upson, from Fremont, was notably in a good mood despite all the turmoil.

"You know, you just kind of just have to go with it. I don't have any little kids with me so it's not a problem."

She's now planning on leaving Friday morning.

"The last one on that flight nonstop."

And she remains optimistic.

"You gotta do what you've gotta do."

Another woman told reporter Jon Kipper she was lucky she could make a flight Wednesday. That flight was canceled but she reached out to the station and said she met plenty of good people and Christmas music was even playing as they waited for another flight.

