Despite Hershey the dog's day in the spotlight, Lincoln lab mix remains up for adoption

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Hershey the dog looks just like any other chocolate lab mix. He's not overweight, or diseased, or showing any traces of scars from a past rough-and-tumble life. He looks like a pretty standard lab with a goofy smile, and his eyes and coat are the same color as a Hershey's chocolate bar, hence the name.

So what is setting him apart?

Nothing that is a fault of his own. Hershey has been available for adoption for two straight years as of Tuesday at Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue in Lincoln, but has actually been experiencing shelter life longer than that. Dolly's rescued him from a shelter in rural Southeast Missouri in order to bring him to Nebraska's capital city.

That means he has spent over one-third of his life up for adoption, because he is only just over six years old.

The nonprofit animal rescue posted about Hershey on Facebook Tuesday to draw attention to the 62-pound sweetie. The post was shared nearly 1,000 times and got people talking, but still did not result in his adoption.

As of Wednesday night, Executive Director Kerri Kelly of Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue confirmed that Hershey "Hershey is still in need of a home and has no pending applications or interest for adoption," but that he "deserves his happily ever after."

Hershey's doggy profile page still reflects that he is available as of Thursday afternoon. He is neutered, microchipped, and free to adopt for whoever wants to be his forever home, since a donor already sponsored the $50 adoption fee.

If you think you could be the parent for this pup, adoption applications are available on Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue page linked above, and other inquiries can be sent to DollysLegacy@aol.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.