Despite loss, Husker Volleyball fans thank team at Lincoln Airport

Fans gathered at the Lincoln Airport on Monday to welcome the Huskers home from the national championship game in Tampa.

The Huskers lost, but fans say it was a special and exciting season.

Nancy Lunn says, "It didn't matter that they lost. What mattered is this movement of volleyball that is happening right now. It is huge. And we get to thank this team for doing that."

Nancy Lunn: "We're tickled to death to welcome them home!"

The team was an hour behind, and Husker fans had to wait, but they stuck around to welcome the national runner-up home.

The wait gave fans plenty of time to make signs at this table set up by airport with everything they'd need.

Some parents even let their kids skip out on a bit of school for the opportunity to congratulate the Huskers on a special, exciting season.

Madison Zillig: "I'm so proud of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They tried really hard. And they are Big Ten champions."

An inspiration to the young girls.

Claire Schilousky: "Even talking to my friends, we just want to be like them. In general. Because they're just really good ... and good human beings."

Fans already looking forward to next year, when a young Husker team will have more experience.

Lunn: "We can hardly wait. Can you imagine what Texas is going to be like next year? We're gonna pound em one.

A welcome back for the team, from fans who always have their backs.

