Despite more than 4 inches of snow, residents are staying light-hearted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With more than 4 inches of snow hitting the Omaha area snow blowing, shoveling, and scraping were some of the biggest tasks for city residents. They are cleaning up after Mother Nature.

"I know this snow is heavy, and I'm no fool. I know when to break and when not to continue on," resident Chris Smith said.

Smith is spending part of the day volunteering to clear snow from a neighborhood in Benson.

"It's all about giving, especially in this time of need. That we have to give back," Smith said.

That's a sentiment shared by Dean Hansen who is clearing out his driveways and sidewalks for mail carriers and pedestrians.

"Still gotta go up the sidewalk and might go down a little bit further. Me and my neighbor switch off every now and again helping each other out," Hansen said.

Slipping, falling, or trudging through the snow are all things Hansen wants to avoid by working hard.

"That's just the way it is here in Nebraska you help each other out when you can," Hansen said.

"And you know, snow is one thing. Picking up trash is another. What's most important is that these young people whose houses I am doing. They see what I do to help them out because it's difficult for them and I know it is," Smith said.

