Despite neighbor protest, Omaha council approves controversial apartments near 168th and W. Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Residents in a west Omaha neighborhood fought developers on a 192-unit apartment complex on Tuesday, saying it would bring urban development into their cozy suburban neighborhood.

The Omaha City Council voted 'yes' on a 5-1 vote to rezone the area around 168th and Shirley Streets, near West Center Road, allowing developers to put in the Rose Garden apartments.

Developers argued there is demand and infrastructure in place to make the luxury apartments successful and that they’d be good neighbors. They also said the project is in compliance with the city master plan, a major hurdle for developers to cross.

But hundreds of neighbors signed a petition opposing it and hired an attorney to argue to city council.

Mike Matukewicz, the attorney, argued the project didn’t fit into the city master plan for a variety of reasons.

The half dozen or so neighbors who spoke cited traffic concerns, that the project is too big and that it would “destroy the quality of life” for current residents.

“So when we look out our windows instead of seeing naturally wooded area or greenspace we will be blessed with the view of three-story tall buildings, a concrete parking lot and a commercial dumpster filled with trash,” said Carol Goldie, who would live next door to the complex.

The apartments will cost between $1,100 to $2,600 a month. It’s likely this project will go back to the council again, on whether to approve tax increment financing for the apartments.

