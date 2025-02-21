Destination Nebraska Act: Bill heard to bring out of state visitors to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Senator Beau Ballard introduced the Destination Nebraska Act, otherwise known as LB 637. He hopes it will be a game changer for the state to create employment opportunities and make Nebraska a place to be.

"I think this is great. I think it's a great opportunity for Nebraska," said Ballard.

Gretna developer Rod Yates testified in favor of the bill at Wednesday's Revenue Committee hearing. Yates said he has his own five billion dollar project for areas such as recreation, tourism, and more.

"I like his vision because he has a proven track record," said Ballard.

Last month, Yates told the state he thought his project with the Good Life District was no longer viable. Ballard said his legislation is different from the Good Life Districts currently in the state.

"The difference for me is there's no reduction in state revenue. General fund dollars from the state are not impacted in the Destination Act. That's the biggest distinction for me," he said.

KMTV talked with Sen. Brad von Gilren. He said it's a big plan, and it's something he's cautious about, emphasizing that the state must get this right if it passes.

"I want to make sure that the bill is written properly," said von Gilren. "I want to make sure it does what we believe it does. We need to make sure that the team that's proposing the project is capable of pulling it off."

Ballard said there would only be two districts if the bill passes and several requirements would need to be met, like maintaining a minimum of 10 million visitors a year.

"Any way we can make a difference as a state senator to help grow Nebraska is why we run in the first place," said Ballard.

As for the next steps, the revenue committee will discuss the bill in its executive session on whether to advance it or not.

