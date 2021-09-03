Details released on return of Cpl Page's remains

OMAHA, NE — The family of Marine Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page announced new details on the return of his remains to Omaha and funeral services.

Cpl. Page was one of 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing last month near the Kabul Airport just days before the deadline to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

On a Facebook page called "Cpl. Daegan Page - Never Forgotten" the family said his remains would be flown into Eppley Airfield next Friday, September 10. The exact time of the arrival has not yet been determined. Several groups and the city of Omaha are planning events near the airport to honor the fallen 23-year-old Marine.

The family also said a memorial service will be held on Friday September 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 13271 Millard Ave in Omaha.

