Detox Sober Lounge offers fun space for sober living

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sober living can be challenging for those in recovery, but it doesn’t have to be boring. Detox Sober Lounge, Omaha's first sober bar, is working to create a space for those in recovery to have fun and find support.

Owner Alexis Lawson said oftentimes for those starting their recovery journey, it can feel like they're giving up a lot.

“There’s a lot of times when it’s like, 'What to do now?'" Lawson said. "We’ve gotten rid of the friends, we can’t go to our old hangouts.”

Six years into her own recovery, Lawson found herself missing the social interactions that came with drinking.

“I found myself toward the end of my recovery in bars and clubs and hanging out just to have fun," Lawson said. "So when I got sober this time, I came up with the idea of having our own space.”

Last year, Lawson created the Detox Sober Lounge, an alcohol-free space where fun takes front and center.

“Comedy, we’ve had talent contests, we’ve had karaoke, we had a Halloween costume contest," Lawson said, recalling past get-togethers.

The group has been gathering at various venues for the past 18 months, but now they finally have their own space.

“It seems surreal, so surreal," Lawson said. "It's been a long time coming.”

The official home of the Detox Sober Lounge located near 72nd and Blondo will feature events, mocktails, and a place to find support.

“Especially for the newcomers they need to know that they can have fun,"Lawson said. "The fun's not over.”

A soft opening of the new location is planned for August 21. You can find out how to support their project on their Faceboook Page.

