Developer behind Blackstone District looking to bring new development to North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new development could be on the way in North Omaha. It's not housing or a restaurant, but instead a large industrial property.

3 News Now met with the developer in North Omaha on Thursday. They say this could positively impact the job market.

"In the last five years there has been about like six and a half million square feet of industrial space built in the Omaha market," said Clay Vanderheiden, Principal at GreenSlate Development.

A project like this is not something GreenSlate Development has done before. You may recognize the name as they are responsible for developing the Blackstone District.

"We pride ourselves on developing the urban core of Omaha and I don't think this is any different," said Vanderheiden. "It kind of just fits our mission and what we are trying to do."

The price tag is $23 million.

"It'll be some combination of warehousing, like third-party logistics firms. (It’s) fully speculative so we don't have anyone lined up now," said Vanderheiden.

The 11.5 acres of land has sat empty for quite some time, but soon it could have a 200,000 square foot warehouse on it with the possibility of creating up to 150 jobs.

"Right on the metro bus line right there, about a block away, so it's good it connects to North Omaha. It connects to the Old Market so I think it will be pretty supportive and a good project for Omaha," said Vanderheiden.

But to make it happen, GreenSlate has requested $3.75 million in TIF money from the city council.

"The dirt out here is not great. I think our contractor just said it is very bad dirt," said Vanderheiden. "A big portion of the TIF is just getting the site buildable."

The property is off Ninth Street and John J. Pershing Drive and is separate from the Airport Business Park Development popping up nearby.

"Similar size, maybe a little bit smaller, but kind of coming on at the same time, and I think it will just be more good and get more business down to this area, which is good for Omaha and good for us," said Vanderheiden.

The hope is for the project to be completed by this time next year.

A public hearing is set for next Tuesday's city council meeting but Vanderheiden says GreenSlate is hopeful the city council will approve the funding.

