Developers eye an 'urban park' with movie screen for north downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Developers continue to add density in Omaha's urban core and that includes building out north downtown.

The target area of 15th and Mike Fahey St. is known as the Builders District, right next to the Kiewit headquarters, and is the site of a major project that includes an urban park.

Developer Jay Noddle told the planning board Wednesday the $56 million development is being created with environmentally friendly mass timber and aims to start construction this year.

Right next to the commercial building would be a dog park, sports courts, bike path and a movie screen that could be used as a theater.

"You'll be able to sit and watch a movie or in the temporary portion of the park, with a little good fortune along the way, that'll be a temporary drive-in theater,” said Noddle.

Noddle compared the urban park as similar to the park that already exists near the Inner Rail at Aksarben Village which features courts and a dog park.

The project is asking for a sizable amount of tax increment financing, known as TIF, for about $5 million that would be paid over a 20-year period.

