DEVELOPING: ICE operation underway near Omaha plant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV has confirmed an ICE operation underway near 72nd and J street in Omaha. Douglas County Sheriff's department confirms officers on the scene to control traffic in the area, as Homeland Security works an operation at one of the businesses.

NEIGHBORS PROTESTING NEAR ICE RAIDS

Demonstrator near 33rd and L in Omaha reacts to ICE raids

STATEMENT FROM OPD LT. NEAL BONACCI: "The Omaha Police Department is aware of ICE operations currently taking place in Omaha. The Department of Homeland Security recently notified OPD of the operations and OPD officers responded to the areas for traffic control. Federal authorities are responsible for immigration enforcement. OPD's role is only assisting with traffic control and public safety in the areas near the operations."

"DCSO is one of three agencies that has been requested to assist. Our assistance is limited to traffic control and safety of the surrounding area, not the immigration enforcement actions performed by ICE," Spencer Head, Douglas County Sheriff Communication Coordinator.

KMTV crews on the scene confirm seeing multiple ICE agents around the Glenn Valley Foods plant at 67th and J street.

We will continue to update this story as more details come in.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.