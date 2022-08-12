UPDATE: Shooting at Florence Tower Friday morning, investigation underway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 11:07 a.m.

On Friday morning there was a heavy police presence at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. The Omaha Police Department said that it received a call around 8:45 Friday morning about a shooting. Police arrived on the scene and located a deceased person.

Officer Chris Gordon told reporter, Isabella Basco that law enforcement is reviewing videos inside and outside the towers for suspect information. Witnesses were transported to police headquarters for interviews. No arrests have been made.

Gordon said the floor on which this took place is being guarded by police, but residents are allowed back inside.

Before 3 News Now spoke with the police department a photographer observed law enforcement in tactical gear with semi-automatic rifles on the scene. The Nebraska Humane Society also responded to the scene. Gordon later said there were no injuries to animals.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.