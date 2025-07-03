Development in West Shores neighborhood takes step forward despite push back

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — The tight-knit community of West Shores surrounds a beautiful private lake. The property nearby could be developed into an apartment complex. It's controversial, and developers were back in front of the planning board Wednesday with a revised proposal.



The complex would sit near 243rd and Chicago streets.

Neighbors shared concerns of safety, the Waterloo Fire Department's ability to respond to a potential fire in an apartment this size and the water and sewer capacity of the SID and the Village of Waterloo.

The conditional use permit was approved 4-3.

For months, neighbors and developers have tried to reach common ground on the development of an apartment complex near 243rd and Chicago streets.

"It just it doesn't feel right, it doesn't seem right, and it's just not right," said Carl Bortol, a West Shores neighbor, at Wednesday's planning board meeting.

Bortol was one of many who spoke in opposition to the permit. The team behind the project is appearing for a third time since April with what they say is a better plan.

"We did listen to their comments, and we did make some changes to the overall site plan. That included a reduction of apartment units from 124 to 106, which is about a 15% reduction," said Jim Buser with Pansing Hogan Law firm, who spoke on behalf of the applicant.

Some other changes include moving the building on Replat 3 away from the home next door and increased green space.

Bortol has been a resident of West Shores since 2009. We talked on the phone on his way home from the meeting.

"It just is a lot of safety concerns, quite honestly," Bortol said. "Luckily, the developer clearly stated there is no lake access, but if they don't have someone there 24 hours a day to monitor that, is that really going to be the case?"

Other concerns shared Wednesday afternoon include the Waterloo Fire Department's ability to respond to a potential fire in an apartment this size and the water and sewer capacity of the SID and the Village of Waterloo.

That capacity will be addressed before a certificate of occupancy is given.

"We will have an engineer, a professional engineer, certify that the Village of Waterloo has capacity to provide sanitary sewer for the project," Buser said.

While the conditional use permit passed, neighbors aren't giving up, hoping the promised communication and collaboration between developers and the HOA will continue going forward.

"It's a great community, and if there are people in apartments, we want them to be able to enjoy it as well. It just shouldn't come at the expense and the burden of the residents and the lot owners out there," Bortol said.

