DHHS finds three violations at facility where Joshua Martin went missing from

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An investigation of Integrated Behavioral Health Services in Lincoln has concluded. A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed to KMTV this afternoon that they have found three violations.

That's the same facility where 28-year-old Joshua Martin, who's originally from Millard, was last seen on Friday, April 5. He had been living there because he has schizophrenia and OCD.

His family said he functions at the level of a five-year-old.

According to reports, he was last seen at the facility at 1:30 p.m. and staff at the facility called the Lincoln Police Department at 2:50 p.m. It was two days later when LPD posted on Facebook asking the public for help.

"You want to stay positive, you want to stay optimistic, but it's been almost five weeks now," said Joshua's Aunt, Kary Tronson.

Since his disappearance, Tronson, tells me that her family has held search parties in the Lincoln area. They even hired two private investigators.

"It's hard to get your mind around it. It's still hard, how a human, a bigger male, can just disappear," she said.

LPD told KMTV that they have no new information regarding Joshua's disappearance. We asked LPD if they would change their response efforts because of Joshua's case. In a statement, LPD said in part: "There are no policy changes discussed or expected as a result of the Joshua Martin case. In fact, the street response was exemplary and timely."

KMTV reached out to Integrated Behavioral Health Services numerous times to request an on-camera interview regarding Joshua. They denied and cited privacy laws.

Still, with little sign of Joshua, Tronson remains optimistic and hopeful that Joshua is still alive.

"He hasn't been found, and I think if he was not living, we would have heard something, or someone would have reported something," said Tronson.

DHHS tells KMTV the facility cooperated with the investigation and put forth a plan to rectify the violations that the state finds acceptable. The search is still happening, and if you have any information where Joshua might be, call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000.

