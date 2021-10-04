Diaper drive being held in Dundee this Saturday to help meet community need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week, we looked into the large demand for diapers at area organizations that support mothers and families in need. In response, one of our viewers — a mother herself — and her family will be holding a diaper drive at the CHI Health Clinic in Dundee to help fill that need.

The drive will be held at the CHI Health Clinic at 50th Street and Underwood Avenue this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizer Clara Baber-Etzrodt said they plan to have a truck on-site to take donations in the parking lot that CHI Health graciously allowed them to use.

To donate diapers to the Life House, click here. To give to Open Door Mission, click here.

