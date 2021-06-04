Digital tipline set up for information on missing Iowa boy Xavior Harrelson

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — To aid Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation in the search for an Iowa boy who went missing, days before his 11th birthday, Omaha’s FBI field office set up an online tip line.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson is asked to submit tips by visiting: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/28bdfcecfdcdd39 .

Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered an accident or that he ran away.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said that every moment that goes by, the case gets more suspicious and more concerning. He said the case has been a heart-wrenching one for investigators, including many who participated in the nearby 2018 search for slain University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

