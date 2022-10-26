Watch Now
Dispose of unused medications safely and anonymously at various Omaha metro locations on Saturday

Pills
Patrick Sison/AP
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Pills
Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 15:24:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day this upcoming Saturday.

Drug Take Back Day allows people the opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and prevent unused prescription drugs from finding their way into the wrong hands.

In a press release, OPD says anyone with used medication can dispose of it safely and anonymously between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Hy Vee at 7910 Cass Street
  • Hy Vee at 747 North 132nd Street
  • Walgreens at 3005 Lake Street


