District 6 Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh files for re-election Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh filed for re-election for District 6, which represents central and west-central Omaha.

Cavanaugh's campaign announced her filing for a second term with a brief reflection on her first term in the Unicameral. The Cavanaugh name is far from foreign to Nebraska politics, as brother John Cavanaugh is also a current Nebraska state senator representing District 9, and father John Cavanaugh was a Nebraska state senator in the '70s as well as a U.S. Congressman.

Machaela Cavanaugh is an Omaha native running on a platform to strengthen Omaha's schools, cut property taxes and healthcare costs and enhance neighborhood safety. The UNO grad and former public affairs official originally entered the legislature as an appointee by Gov. Pete Ricketts when the District 6 position was vacant in September 2017.

