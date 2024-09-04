District employee killed in accident at Elkhorn North High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man was killed Wednesday morning in a maintenance accident at Elkhorn North High School, near 180th St. and Maple Rd.

The district identified the victim as longtime Elkhorn Public Schools Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Garrison. August marked the start of his 20th year working for the district.

Garrison entered a geothermal well north of the school's football field to resolve an unidentified issue when he became unresponsive, according to the district. Medical personnel responded but were unable to save him.

Electricity to the school was turned off during the emergency. Students were released from classes for the day at 11:40 a.m. due to the lack of power.

The district has made counselors available to students, staff, and families.

Garrison is survived by his wife, a principal in the district, and two daughters, one of whom is a teacher within the district.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.