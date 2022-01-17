Divine Designs Wedding Expo takes place Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More than 100 brides showed up at the Divine Designs Wedding Expo on Sunday.

Twenty-seven vendors helped plan their dream days, from beginning to end, at the Woolworth Venue.

There were vendors for every category from DJs to bakeries to videography.

"When COVID-19 first started, there was mass panic and trying to figure out what can and you cannot do. I will say, now people have become adjusted that this is kind of the way of life right now. I will say of all my couples that I have planned this year, none of them have panicked, they are proceeding with their weddings," wedding planner Rayna Roseby said.

This was the third Divine Designs Wedding Expo.

