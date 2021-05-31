Local company to give veteran a new roof

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A local company continued its tradition of honoring Memorial Day and helping out an area veteran.

D&M Roofing and Siding asked for nominations to help them choose a deserving veteran for a new roof.

It's a way to thank them for their service and honor their sacrifice.

This year's winner was a man named Troy, who works for the city of Omaha.

"I'm just surprised," he said following the announcement. "I usually don't win stuff."

He was in the Marines during Desert Storm from 1990 to 1994.

