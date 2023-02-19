Do Space and Fontenelle Forest create an innovative experience for youth

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Do Space and Fontenelle Forest teamed up, on Saturday, to create an innovative experience for young tech and nature lovers combining the best of both worlds.

The fun day of activities included virtual reality, rock climbing, finch robots that move and sing like a real finch, demos of 3-D printers and a wind tunnel for participants.

“Really just interacting with people that might not have ever been to Fontenelle Forest,” said the Director of Programs for Fontenelle Forest, Denise Lewis. “It’s fun to showcase what we do here, they can walk the trails today, walk to the raptor refuge and see 17 birds of prey including two bald eagles. They can go downstairs and check out our habitat hollow with snakes and turtles.”

