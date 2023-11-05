Do Space celebrates eight years. See how they're using technology to bring people together.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether you're a tech enthusiast or just looking to check out some digital activities, Do Space has something for all ages to enhance their technological skills.

It's been eight years of innovation at Do Space.

They offer tech experiences for everyone at the Abrahams Branch of the Omaha Public Library. From virtual reality sets, 3-D printing, to an in-house podcast studio, it's all completely free to the public.

Just recently, they unveiled artificial intelligence classes to help better understand the growing trend of AI.

They hope to pivot from a traditional library with books and computers. But rather enhance all technology options for the community.

"People should care about technology because it's not going away," Krystal Rider, Director of Do Space said. "Being able to get into a space like Do Space and being able to use resources. To be in a safe place to explore new software and technology..."

Do Space also provides take and make STEM kits monthly, where anyone can pick up a kit for free.

