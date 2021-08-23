Do space holding volunteer drive on Sept. 11

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, a volunteer drive happening in September could be a good opportunity to explore your options.

According to a release from Do Space, which offers Omahans a chance to learn about technology in a hands-on setting, it will be holding a volunteer drive on Sept. 11.

The drive will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m and will consist of:

Informational sessions

Building tours

Tech kit demonstrations

On-the-spot volunteer interviews for those who are interested

Do Space said operations “wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated volunteers who actively share their passion for technology with members. There’s an opportunity for everyone, and you don’t have to be a tech expert to get involved! Learn more about Do Space volunteering here and apply here !"

