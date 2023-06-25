Do Space hosts grand opening at Omaha Public Library's Abrahams Branch

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s taken a lot of work but now folks in Omaha can enjoy the high-tech gadgets and help provided by Do Space when they stop by The Abrahams Branch of Omaha Public Library.

3 News Now stopped by Saturday's grand opening to see what new things folks can expect.

