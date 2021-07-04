Do Space offering program to keep kids sharp over the summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - As summer continues, parents may be looking for fun ways to keep their children's brains active and learning.

3 News Now anchor Arianna Martinez had the opportunity to go to Do Space to see what kind of free summer programs they are offering this year and what skills kids can learn.

"The mission of Do Space is to provide access. You’re going to have access to software, access to hardware, access to the internet. All of these services are provided to the community for free,” said Angela McGraw, executive director of Do Space.

The summer passport program is designed for kids 3 to 13 to learn a variety of tech skills.

"We made like a light-up circuit thing,” said participant Savannah Everson.

In the professional world, it is less common to see girls in STEM jobs. But at Do Space, most of the participants were girls just excited to learn more about technology.

"I definitely want to learn how to code and de-code. I think it would be really cool to create things with technology,” Everson said.

There is still time to participate in the summer passport program, and a new activity begins on Monday.

"To participate in the passport program, that individual will just simply come to Do Space and pick up one of the project kits. New project kits are available every two weeks, and the next set of project kits can be picked up on July 5. Those particular participants will be able to create an LED bracelet and also a solar bug,” McGraw said.

Do Space also offers weekday programs.

"We have additional youth programming Monday through Wednesday, and those participants will learn how to code, and also how to create animations,” McGraw said.

Do Space wants to be a place where everyone feels they belong.

For more information, click here.

