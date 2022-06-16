Do Space providing hundreds of eligible Omahans with free laptops, internet access

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Do Space is continuing its mission of making technology and internet access more accessible through a new initiative that could change the lives of hundreds in the metro.

This summer, the nonprofit’s new Tech Pack program will provide 945 Omaha residents with free laptops, wifi devices and a year of internet access.

The opportunity is for adults 18 and older who don’t have a computer or internet service at home.

Participants are asked to complete a few surveys, attend an orientation session and take a minimum of six Do Space classes.

“Our mission is to provide tech access and tech education and I think the pandemic really showed the negative impact that can be had on the person if they don’t have access to home internet, if they don’t have access to a computer. We’re living in a digital society so if you don’t have access to those basic resources, you’re really cut off from the world around you," said Angela McGraw, director of Do Space.

Those who are interested must be a Do Space member to apply for the program. Do Space membership is free.

Applications for the Tech Pack program are due June 30th. Those can be found in person at Do Space or on their website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.