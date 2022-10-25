Do you remember the snowstorm of October 1997? It's the 25th anniversary of the destructive Omaha-area storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the 1997 snowstorm that devastated the Omaha metro area.

It started as rain before switching over to snow. Forecasters expected two to four inches, but the storm brought three times that amount. The days before the storm, the metro area saw warm temperatures with highs near 60.

Papillion got 12 inches and some areas west of the metro got more than 20. The storm left a $50 million mess in its wake with thick, wet snow clinging to tree branches.

Five people lost their lives, many lost their homes and nearly 300,000 people lost power that day. Some went without power for 11 days.

OPPD called the storm a major learning tool and allowed them to create new plans on how to deal with such severe weather.

In the above video, former 3 News Now anchor Jennifer Griswold looks back on those impacted by the storm and the crews who braved icy conditions to help.

