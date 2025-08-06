Doctors concerned as HHS cuts funding for mRNA vaccine research

Dept. of Health & Human Services announced a cut of mRNA vaccine contracts

Local doctors expressed their concerns, citing the use of the vaccines during recent pandemics

DHHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. highlighted they are developing a universal vaccine to fight all versions of COVID and Flu.

Medical experts worry about the impact of halting development on proven technology while waiting for alternatives.

Doctors are expressing concern over the Department of Health and Human Services' decision to cut funding for mRNA vaccine research, a move that will impact medical research in Omaha.

"It's going to slow down the development of certain vaccines for certain infections," said Dr. Maureen Tierney, an associate dean and Clinical Research and Public Health Professor at Creighton University School of Medicine.

DHHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., who has been vocal about his skepticism of vaccines, announced the termination of 22 contracts totaling $500 million. Kennedy claimed that mRNA vaccines fail to protect against respiratory infections like COVID and flu.

With the announcement of cutting mRNA vaccines, Secretary Kennedy stated an alternative is in development.

"Which is a vaccine that addresses the entire phylum of viruses and so it's a vaccine that mimics natural immunity," Kennedy said.

Dr. Tierney indicated she does not expect this universal vaccine to be ready for at least a year, while mRNA shots are currently available and proven effective.

"I think mRNA has been shown to be extremely safe, so there's really, in my mind, not a need to stop studying that," Tierney said.

"As a neighbor, as a mother, I want the best possible treatments or preventions available," she added.

Health and Human Services clarified that these cuts do not impact other uses of mRNA technology within the department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

