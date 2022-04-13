Watch
Documenting the storms: KMTV Viewers share pictures as storms roll through

KMTV employees and viewers alike shared a video as Tuesday night's severe weather moved through Nebraska.
Posted at 10:51 PM, Apr 12, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV employees and viewers alike shared a video as Tuesday night's severe weather moved through Nebraska.

Viewers in Lincoln shared a video as storms moved into the area, meanwhile other areas across the region saw the impact of severe weather.

In Seward, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper shared a video of pea-sized hail.

Our crews were in Valley as the storms moved through, dumping heavy rain.

We want to thank viewers for sending in storm pictures!

