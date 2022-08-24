Dodge County gives sheriff's deputies $5,000 bonus checks using federal COVID money

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Sheriff's deputies in Dodge County can expect a bonus check soon.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors agreed Wednesday to hand out $5,000 bonus checks to any deputy who worked during the pandemic and remains in the sheriff’s office to this day.

The money comes originally from the federal government, with Dodge County getting an allotment of COVID recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan, known as ARPA.

The move came as the county secured a three-year agreement with the union representing deputies, Local No. 17 Fraternal Order of Police.

The City of Omaha took a similar, yet different, approach earlier this year with ARPA funds. All city workers, including police officers, firefighters, parks employees and those who work in city hall (outside of elected officials) are receiving $3,000 in premium pay through November.

When announcing the premium pay, Stothert said the Omaha Police Officers Association initially asked for premium pay for officers, but Stothert didn’t believe it was fair to only offer it to one portion of city staff.

