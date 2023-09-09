Dodge County Sheriff investigating fatal Saturday morning crash

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday crash that killed a male passenger near Fremont.

Here's what we know from police:

On Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m., the driver of a gray Hyundai SUV was headed west in the area of 400 S. Ridge Road, south of Fremont, when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooden fence.

The sheriff's office arrived on the scene and located a male passenger with significant injuries. The passenger was transported and later declared deceased at Methodist Fremont Health.

The crash is currently under investigation, and the name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

According to a press release, alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire and Saunders County Sheriff's Office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.