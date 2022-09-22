Watch Now
Dodge County Sheriff's Office: Body found on HWY 275 and Morningside Road; avoid the area

Posted at 5:31 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 18:31:41-04

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release on Thursday afternoon, The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced that it is investigating a dead body that was found near Highway 275 south of Morningside Road around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies were called to the scene after a construction crew found the body, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's office said: "This incident is currently under investigation with the assistance of Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Police and the Douglas County Crime Lab. Further information regarding this incident will be released as it becomes available. Please avoid the area."

