Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash Wednesday, identify victim

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release a woman has died after a fatal crash on Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, east of Fremont, Nebraska.

Officers responded to the crash Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. According to the press release, a black 2016 Honda Civic was eastbound on Highway 275 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and only occupant Amalia Cabrera, 23, of Fremont was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Dodge County Sheriff's Office, seat belts were not in use and airbags were deployed.

The crash is under investigation. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

