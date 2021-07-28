Watch
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office seeks runaway juveniles

Believed to be traveling in a silver Chevy truck with plate number 5-6821A
Dodge County Sheriff's Office/KMTV
If seen, or if you have information about the pair, call Dodge County Inv. Smith at 402-727-2700.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 14:56:43-04

NORTH BEND, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a post by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, it is seeking information about two juveniles that were missing from North Bend.

Alexis Buresh and Titan Comstock left the area in a silver Chevrolet Silverado with license plate number 5-6821A after leaving notes to their parents.

