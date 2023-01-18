Dog and cat adoption party on Betty White's birthday at Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was an adoption frenzy at the Nebraska Humane Society in honor of Betty White's birthday.

The event runs until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Adult dogs are available for $50 and adult cats are “pick-your-purrice.”

A couple tells us how NHS made their adoption quick and easy.

“They took a really good photo of him in action, just like up in the air (laughing). I'm like, it just so captivated me and it portrayed Choppy's personality, so we knew going in and the website was really factual about — they have categories where they talk about ease of training, so we understood his ablities,” said Marie and Sarah Hamilton, who adopted a dog.

NHS had more than 100 dogs available for adoption as of Monday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.