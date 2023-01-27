Watch Now
Dog and cat die in Omaha house fire Thursday night

Omaha Emergency Response
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 08:20:22-05

The Omaha Fire Department says a dog and a cat died in a house fire late Thursday night which was caused by excessive lint in a dryer vent tube.

Crews responded to the fire near 37th and Spencer St. around 10:40 p.m. where smoke was showing on arrival and a working fire was declared.

A resident evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Three cats were rescued from the home.

