Dog kennels full at Nebraska Humane Society and other shelters

OMAHA, Neb — The Nebraska Humane Society says its dog kennels are full again, an issue affecting many shelters.

Spokesperson Pam Weise says shelters from across the region are working together to discuss what they're seeing and how to manage full kennels. She says it could be due to a number of factors including COVID, the economy and an increase in travel.

“We know that we're getting the same amount of strays in, but stray reclaims have gone down. People aren't coming back and reclaiming their dogs, and we're working with people. If you lose your dog, talk to us, because we'll work with you,” said Weise.

She says NHS is taking owner surrenders on an emergency basis right now and they're recommending trying to re-home pets yourself before bringing them in.

If you'd like to help free up space, most adult dogs are sponsored so their adoption fees have already been paid.

