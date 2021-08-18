Watch
Donate now through Thursday to the Nebraska Humane Society for a chance to win puppy-cart gear

Jesica Haave
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 17:24:14-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you follow the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) on social media, you’ve probably liked one of their adorable pics of pups loaded into the "Puppy Cart.” If you’d like to score some puppy-cart gear and want to support NHS’ mission at the same time, now’s your chance.

For every $5 you donate now through the end of Thursday, NHS said donors will “be entered to win a Puppy Cart package that includes a shirt, coffee mug, and a tote bag!

To donate, go to the NHS website.

