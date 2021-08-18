Donate now through Thursday to the Nebraska Humane Society for a chance to win puppy-cart gear

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you follow the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) on social media, you’ve probably liked one of their adorable pics of pups loaded into the "Puppy Cart.” If you’d like to score some puppy-cart gear and want to support NHS’ mission at the same time, now’s your chance.

For every $5 you donate now through the end of Thursday, NHS said donors will “be entered to win a Puppy Cart package that includes a shirt, coffee mug, and a tote bag!

The #PuppyCart just rolled straight from The Good Place to the shelter - say hello to Kamilah, Tahani, Janet, Derek, and Gwendolyn! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/TIy8XJQRzi — Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) August 18, 2021

We're making this #PuppyCart special - for every $5 donation made until the end of Thursday, you'll be entered to win a Puppy Cart package that includes a shirt, coffee mug, and a tote bag!



Donate here: https://t.co/Mr0R6pPwjG pic.twitter.com/rOQLF1bWJE — Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) August 18, 2021

To donate, go to the NHS website .

