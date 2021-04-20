Donations still needed for area food banks

OMAHA, Neb. — At the height of the pandemic donations were up, but now as people are getting vaccinated donations are down even though the need is still there.

"When the stimulus checks hit that helped and things stabilized. Our numbers have not dropped and we are expecting our numbers to go back up in 2022 when those governments programs end," said Pastor Chelsea Salifou of Heartland Hope Mission.

There has also been an unexpected group needing assistance, added Salifou.

"There have been people who had small businesses who didn't qualify for some of the government programs because they were a sole proprietorship and they didn't pay themselves so it really put some families in a difficult situation," she said. "It is going to take a while for them to get back on their feet."

While there are jobs out there, some have had to take jobs that leave them needing help.

"We have also seen some families that can't find a job at the income level they were at and have had to make adjustments to make everything work," Salifou said.

With donations down, some shelves sit empty but the need is just as important now as it was at the beginning of the pandemic. With $124, Heartland Hope Mission can feed a family of four, for an entire month.

Along with dropping off donations, you can even host your own food drive. To volunteer, drop off food or host your own food drive, go to www.heartlandhopemission.org.

