'Don't just do something, pray': Omaha cathedral prays for peace on Ash Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are prayers for peace in Europe, as many gather in churches to observe Ash Wednesday.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral was one of many churches observing Ash Wednesday, the official start of Lent. A time for repentance and reflection on mortality.

As war unfolds in Europe, opportunities for reflection and reminders of mortality come easily.

On Wednesday, the cathedral invited churchgoers to take part in their vigil throughout the day, to pray for peace and hear reflections from the clergy.

“We’re focusing our prayers and energy for the people of Ukraine and for the leaders involved in that, to quiet their hearts and restrain themselves from violence and heal the world," said Dean Vanessa Clark."

With heavy hearts, many came into the cathedral looking for a way to find peace.

"Don't just do something, pray," Clark said. "And there's a lot of power and depth in that. My congregation is responding, as well as our Episcopal siblings around town are responding by coming and feeling grounded and open. And there's a sense of strength."

Clark said she also was praying for peace and unity in our local community.

Over the next 40 days leading up to Easter Sunday, Clark hopes her congregation looks for ways to draw closer to God.

"Lent is not about giving up vices as much as taking on holiness," Clark said. "Most of us have some kind of vice or something in our life that keeps us from our best self with god, so we invite you to fast from that."

And in the midst of watching suffering and worry, Clark offers perhaps a harder challenge for this Lent season.

"What I’m asking people to do is to take on the holiness of finding joy. Because we have so much sorrow and so much despair," Clark said. "And it's so easy to just weep. And it's socially acceptable to get angry. What I would like to see, and invite my congregation to do, is to take on a discipline of joy-innocent joy and joy that you can share and spread with people. Whatever that looks like."

