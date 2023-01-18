Donuts sell out on snow day: 'It's hard to see the little faces come to the window ... and be disappointed'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's usually a run on snow shovels and staples like milk and bread ahead of a winter weather event but now donuts can be added to that list too!

Square Donut sold out halfway through their day, Wednesday.

Owner Elizabeth Pooley said even though they track sales through spreadsheets. It's impossible to predict demand.

"Today, was just insane. We were so busy, we sold out at 9:33 a.m.,” said Pooley. “And it's great, but it's not great. It's hard to see the little faces come to the window and look in and be disappointed that we don't have any donuts left."

The bakers at Square Donut come in at 8 p.m. to make batches of dough for the next day and each takes three hours.

Everything is made from scratch and decorated in-house each day to avoid stale donuts.

