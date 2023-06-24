DoorDash incident leads to exchange of gunfire with OPD officer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A suspect and officer were treated for injuries after an exchange of gunfire on Thursday.

Omaha Police say they were first called to 73rd and Corby at 8:40 p.m. Thursday after a report of an armed disturbance involving a man in a Cadillac.

Officers went to the car's registered address near 60th and Q and saw it arriving.

When an officer pulled behind it, police said they exchanged gunfire.

The man 42-year-old, James Wilson, was hit in the legs and was hospitalized.

He will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, terroristic threats, use of a gun to commit a felony, and destruction of property.

The officer was injured in the arm but police have not said how it happened.

According to the residents at the address where police were first called, it all started over a DoorDash delivery.

3 News Now Reporter Aaron Hegarty spoke with them on Friday.

The residents near 73rd and Corby Street say it all started when their DoorDash driver pounded on the front door.

“It sound like it was on the verge of breaking. It was pretty loud,” said Danny.

Danny didn't want to go on camera or share his last name but says the banging interrupted a movie night with his wife.

He says the DoorDash driver yelled about the tip when he came out to get the food eventually, Danny says he talked back.

“He pulled his gun out of his waist immediately when I started walking out the door. Raised it up at me. I got back inside real quick,” said Danny.

He says that part wasn't captured by the cameras.

“Once we saw him walking back to his car we started talking (bleep) letting him know he's a coward for pulling a gun on me in my yard."

Then he says the delivery guy left but found more trouble just down the road.

He said the driver took issue with how a car with three teens in it was parked and punched out a window.

Danny says his wife was able to get the license plate. Officers went to the address on file for that plate where gunfire was exchanged with the suspect.

