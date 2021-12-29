Dori Heath is running for a second term for Sarpy County District Court Clerk

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County District Court Clerk Dori Heath announced Wednesday that she is running for a second term in 2022.

“Sarpy County is experiencing exponential growth and I want this office to be prepared. It is not good enough to just make one or two improvements and call it a day. My goal is to prepare this office for the future so it can successfully perform its mandated responsibilities well beyond my tenure,” stated Heath in a press release.

Heath has worked on the administrative side preparing for her role.

For more information go to www.votedoriheath.com.

