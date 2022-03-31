Double-fatality in I-80 crash in Seward County early Thursday morning

According to the Seward County Sheriff's Office, a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 — near mile marker 381 and the town of Milford — resulted in two deaths.

The sheriff's office said in a press release, a tractor-trailer occupied by two individuals was traveling westbound on I-80. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer causing it to overturn. Road conditions are expected to be a factor.

The crash resulted in two fatalities, both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victims will be released at a later date.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Milford Police Department, Seward Police Department, and Milford Fire & Rescue responded to the crash.

