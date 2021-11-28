Double homicide near 34th and Jackson; OPD says at least one suspect fled in a white sedan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub, there was a shooting on Saturday night near 34th and Jackson Streets. Shots were reported around 7:36 p.m. Two men in their 20s are dead, says Straub. Another victim was wounded and transported to the hospital.

The suspect or suspects were in a white sedan and fled southbound. Abel One, the OPD helicopter, is taking part in the search.

"We have three witnesses downtown being questioned at the moment. We're hoping to learn more from their statements, but right now the investigation is in early stages," said Straub.

The forensics unit is also on the scene. 3 News Now was told that the forensics unit is on the scene and that the heavy police will likely remain throughout the night and into the morning.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.